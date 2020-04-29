April 03, 2024
Bond set for man charged with Wheaton residential burglary, property damage

By Shaw Local News Network
Gavel

Bond was set at $30,000 April 25 for a Chicago man charged with burglarizing a Wheaton residence and business and damaging a resident’s vehicle.

On April 24 at about 4 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of North President Street for a report of criminal damage to property, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

Two hours later, police responded to the 700 block of Michigan Street for a residential burglary. While checking the area, police observed a possible in-progress burglary at a business within the College Avenue Train Depot, 303 N. President St., the release stated.

Dequan S. Jones, 24, was arrested in connection with the burglary without incident.

Associated investigations into the three alleged crimes resulted in Jones being charged with the residential burglary of a home in the 700 block of Michigan Street; burglary and criminal damage to government-supported property at 303 N. President; and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North President Street, according to the release.

His next court date is scheduled for May 18.

