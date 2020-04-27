Former Downers Grove South security guard charged with online solicitation of underage student

A former Downers Grove South High School school security guard has been charged with having inappropriate sexual-based communications with an underage female student at Downers Grove South High School.

Gonzalo Cesar Navejar, 39, of Willowbrook, on April 24 turned himself to Downers Grove police. He posted a $5,000 bail and was released. DuPage County Judge Kavita Athanikar on April 17 issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Navejar.

He has been charged with one count of indecent solicitation and one count of grooming, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Oct. 24, 2019, the school resource officer at Downers Grove South was notified that a security guard at the school allegedly contacted an underage female student through social media websites. Navejar allegedly contacted the girl between Oct. 22 and 24, 2019, in an attempt to seduce her to commit a sexual act with him, according to the release.

Once authorities at the school were alerted to the alleged communications, they alerted Downers Grove police, whose investigation led to the charges against Navejar, the release stated.

“The allegations against Mr. Nevejar are, in a word, disgusting,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Instead of protecting students, Mr. Navejar allegedly tried to engage in sexual activity with an underage girl to satisfy his sick sexual desires. Sexual predators are among the most vile in our society and anyone accused of such behavior, as alleged in this case, will find themselves looking at significant charges.”