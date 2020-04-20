Driver killed after car strikes tree in Western Springs: police

An unidentified man was killed April 20 when his car reportedly hit a guard rail on an Interstate 294 off ramp before striking a tree in the Cook County Forest Preserves on Ogden Avenue, according to a Western Springs Police Department news release.

The incident took place about 3 p.m., when police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash north of the intersection at Ogden and Grand avenues in the Cook County Forest Preserves.

The accident appears to have occurred after the vehicle went on the Interstate 294 northbound exit ramp and struck a guard rail, police said.

A witness told police the car struck the guard rail and continued eastbound onto Ogden Avenue. The car reportedly crossed all lanes of traffic before striking a tree 25 feet north of Ogden Avenue between Grand and Lawn avenues in the forest preserves, police said.

Police found an unresponsive adult male who was the lone occupant of a 2007 Cadillac CTS. The man showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Western Springs Police Department at 708-246-8540.