Elderly couple victims of ruse burglary in Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS - Western Springs police are investigating a March 27 ruse burglary in which thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from elderly residents by men posing as plumbers.

The incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oak Street, according to a Western Springs police news release.

A man in his 30s wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black wool gloves and a reflective vest made contact with the resident at the front door. He told the elderly resident that he was a plumber and was there to check the water, as several people in the area had become ill with COVID-19 from the water supply.

He asked the resident to check the water in the basement while another subject entered the house and took the jewelry. The incident lasted less than five minutes, police said.

Two vehicles that may be associated with this incident were seen leaving the area: a dark-colored SUV and a white work van. No license plates or identifying features were visible on the vehicles.

Western Springs police remind residents:

• Do not allow subjects in your home who you have not called to complete work.

• Contact utility companies to verify anyone at your residence is associated with the company.

• No one is conducting door-to-door COVID-19 testing, and there is no issue with the water supply relating to the virus.

• Never leave your doors unattended while speaking with someone.

• If someone makes you uncomfortable, exhibits high-pressure sales tactics or otherwise behaves strangely, attempt to get license plate numbers or other identifying information and report this information to police.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, contact the Western Springs Police Department at 708-246-8540.

For information and updates, follow the Western Springs Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages: www.facebook.com/Western-Springs-Police-Department-197146446978283/ Twitter: @springspolice.