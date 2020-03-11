McHenry County Sheriff’s Office dedicates portion of parking lot to fallen deputy Jake Keltner

McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim hugs Becki Keltner, wife of the late Deputy Jake Keltner who was killed in the line of duty in Rockford a year ago, during a ceremony dedicating a row of parking named Deputy Jake Keltner Way, after her late husband, at the McHenry County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

Officers from several police agencies gathered Wednesday for a ceremony dubbing a portion of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office parking lot “Deputy Jake Keltner Way” in memory of the 35-year-old deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

“This is difficult for me, but to stand amongst you folks is nothing short of awe-inspiring,” McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said to the large crowd of law enforcement gathered behind the sheriff’s office.

Keltner’s wife, Becki Keltner, removed a McHenry County flag that had been draped over the street sign, revealing her husband’s name in white lettering. Immediately after, the mother of two leaned in for a hug from Prim.

The Keltner family asked for privacy and did not wish to comment, police said.

A year, a week and three days have passed since Jake Keltner, a sheriff’s deputy and special agent of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive at a Rockford hotel.

More than a year later, the grieving process among surviving officers is ongoing, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

“It’s inspiring to be here amongst all the other heroes, particularly Becki, Jake’s family, for coming out. it’s very tough for them,” O’Shea said. “From Rockford’s standpoint, we feel their loss and we’re here to support them and their family. The healing process will take forever, but we’ll never forget him.”

Also in attendance were representatives from the 100 Club of Chicago, which provided $50,000 in first response aid and educational assistance for Keltner’s two children in the wake of the deputy’s death.

“You guys should be very, very proud of your department and how you’ve come together,” said Caitlyn Brennan, CEO of the 100 Club of Chicago.

With a wavering voice, Jake Keltner’s father, Howie Keltner, thanked the 100 Club for its assistance, and all of the attending police officers for their personal support.

“You want to know what angels look like?” he said, motioning to the large crowd. “Here they are.”