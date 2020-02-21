DeKalb County police reports for Feb. 22, 2020

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb

• Jason C. Riddle, 28, of the 700 block of Fotis Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Sean A. Sheko, 30, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Feb. 13, with criminal damage to property, obstructing identification, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Juan D. Torres, 22, of the 700 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Fahad Alqahtani, 40, of the 1800 block of Margaret Lane, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Feb. 15, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08%.

• Eric M. Brown, 30, of the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Feb. 15, with domestic battery.

• Sharell Bryant, 26, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 18, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Reginald C. Davis, 40, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 18, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Fantasia E. Godina, 21, of the 400 block of Woodley Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, Feb. 17, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Deandre J. Hopkins, 20, of the 1000 block of Aspen Court, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 18, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sycamore

• Daniel Ramirez-Zuniga, 26, of Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal.

Northern Illinois University

• Jashawn K. Burke, 20, of the 2000 block of Hassell Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Feb. 7, with criminal trespass to real property and obstructing identification, and arrested on an in-state warrant.

• Lavon D. Bailey, 23, of the 3100 block of Stafford Drive, Markham, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 1, on an in-state warrant.

• Nia S. Regis, 18, of the 200 block of Elkhorn Court, Bolingbrook, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 11, with reckless conduct.

• Madison M. Humphries, 19, of the 100 block of Falling Leaf Way, Mascoutah, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 11, with reckless conduct.

• Jordan T. Williams, 23, of the 400 block of West State Street, Sycamore, was charged Thursday, Feb. 13, with criminal trespass to land and obstructing identification.

• Adrian Rodriguez, 18, of the 100 block of Sherman Avenue, Dixon, was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, on an in-state warrant,

• Maritza C. Banuelos-Ruiz, 22, of the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Belvidere, was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, on an in-state warrant.