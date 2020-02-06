McHenry County high school sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Richmond-Burton and Antioch played and played and played Wednesday night.

Finally, the Sequoits held off R-B, 60-54, in triple overtime of their boys basketball game at Lou Ramirez Gymnasium in Richmond.

Logan Hutson led the Rockets (10-12) with 19 points. Hutson hit three 3-pointers after halftime and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods.

Antioch (11-12) was led by Kobe Kriese with 26 points, 12 of those came after regulation.

R-B also got nine points from Dylan Schmidt, who scored five points in the overtimes. Nick Legnaioli hit two 3s and finsihed with eight.

The Rockets rallied from 29-23 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Hutson, Schmidt and Legnaioli each hit a 3 in the fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dundee-Crown 55, Crystal Lake South 48: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers (22-6, 14-1) hit 14 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Gators (13-14, 6-9) in their FVC game.

Alyssa Crenshaw scored four of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter at the line. Four other Chargers also made free throws in the fourth.

Cassidy Randl scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers, her last in the fourth quarter. D-C (22-6, 14-1 FVC) stayed a game up on Burlington Central in the FVC standings.

D-C led South, 38-36, heading into the fourth quarter. The Gators (13-14, 6-9) were led by Ava Sevcik with 11 points and Kyra Swartz with 10. Swartz hit three 3s.

Jacobs 50, Prairie Ridge 35: At Algonquin, Liz Schwartz tossed in 26 points to lead the Golden Eagles (6-19, 3-12) past the Wolves (12-15, 6-9) in their FVC game.

Jacobs held Prairie Ridge to eight points in the second half. Karsen Karlblom led the Wolves with 14 points.

Huntley 41, Crystal Lake Central 21: At Crystal Lake, Carley Faulkner scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (17-11, 11-4) past the Tigers (5-20, 2-13) in their FVC game.

Kamsi Nwogu added 10 points for Huntley. Nora Ryan led Central with 12 points.

McHenry 46, Cary-Grove 38: At McHenry, Katie Beyer scored 23 points to lead the Warriors (21-7, 9-6) past the Trojans (9-15, 2-13) in their FVC game.

Ashley Wachter added 10 points with two 3s; Ava Interrante scored eight.

Emily Lukowski led C-G with 12 points. Lauren Passaglia and Lilliana Kurth each scored eight.

Nazareth 57, Marian Central 38: At Woodstock, Janelle Allen scored 19 points as the Hurricanes (8-20, 0-5) fell to the Roadrunners in their East Suburban Catholic Conference game.

GIRLS BOWLING

Woodstock 2,452, Marengo 2,377: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Gosia Mucha rolled a high game of 215 and high series of 535 to lead the Blue Streaks past the Indians in their match.

Norah Mungle rolled a 520 series and 213 high game, and Ceri Deacon added a 511 series for the Streaks.

McHenry 2,517, Johnsburg 2,434: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Brianna May rolled a 516 series to lead the Warriors past the Skyhawks in their match. May had a high game of 191.

Madison Wise rolled a 198 and a 465 series for the Warriors.

Kami Barger had a 170 game and 472 series to lead Johnsburg. Kassiddee Beasley added a 456.