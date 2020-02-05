Joliet Council still undecided on next city manager

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk (left) and Councilman Pat Mudron, adversaries in disputes going back to May 2019 over the city manager job, seen at a City Council meeting. (Eric Ginnard)

Another city manager controversy broke out Tuesday even as the Joliet City Council narrows down its search to two remaining candidates.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk criticized a new quirk in the search after the council apparently decided in closed session Monday to issue what he called “personality tests”

“Unfortunately, we still have not picked a city manager,” O’Dekirk said as he gave an update on the search that he said “has been narrowed to two candidates.”

Councilwoman Sherri Reardon defended the personality profile she had requested, saying it was a way of “digging deeper into their character, digging deeper into their work ethic” than what the council may have gained from interviews.

Councilman Michael Turk said he agreed with the added step, saying it was not unusual in corporate executive searches.

The personality test was not part of the original application process, Councilman Larry Hug said.

“We’re adding a requirement that wasn’t there when we posted the job. Is this fair to the other candidates?” Hug asked.

The discussion reflected past conflicts on the council, which has been consistently divided into separated sides since a five-member majority rejected O’Dekirk’s attempt to put City Attorney Marty Shanahan in the job in May when Shanahan was serving as interim city manager.

The two remaining candidates were not named.

But the council last week interviewed three finalists: Joliet attorney James Capparelli; Mark Rooney, town manager in Westerly, Rhode Island; and William Jones, city administrator in Mequon, Wisconsin.