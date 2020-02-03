McHenry County high school sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Prairie Ridge scored 15 consecutive points in the second half to defeat Hampshire, 50-42, in their Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday at Crystal Lake.

The Wolves’ Sam Gablenz tossed in eight of her 13 points in that key stretch. Alana Mocchi added five in the third quarter.

Karsen Karlblom hit three 3-pointers and matched Gablenz with 13 points for Prairie Ridge (12-14, 6-8 FVC). Elani Nanos added 11 points, and Mocchi scored eight.

The Whip-Purs (14-12, 9-5) got 15 points from Kelby Bannerman, along with nine each from Alyssa Cork and Katie Del Re, who each hit three 3s.

Burlington Central 51, Crystal Lake South 35: At Crystal Lake, Elena Wells scored 16 points to lead the Rockets (23-4, 12-2) past the Gators (13-13, 6-8) in their FVC game.

Kathryn Schmidt scored 15 for Burlington, which remains one game behind Dundee-Crown in the FVC standings.

Brooke Kuffel and Emily Rich led South with 10 points each.

Huntley 52, Jacobs 30: At Huntley, Raquel Radermacher hit four 3s and scored 18 points as the Red Raiders (16-11, 10-4) defeated the Golden Eagles (5-19, 2-12) in their FVC game.

Kamsi Nwogu and Carley Faulkner each scored 10 for the Raiders.

Liz Schwartz and Mackenzie Leahy scored 10 points each to lead Jacobs.

Alden-Hebron 46, IMSA 14: At Aurora, Rachel Pahl scored 16 points, and the Giants (14-15, 5-3) defeated the Titans in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Anna Webber and Kendra Cashmore each added 10 points for A-H.

Antioch 40, Woodstock North 39: At Woodstock, Kaitlyn Ford scored 15 points to lead the Thunder (18-7) in a nonconference loss to the Sequoits.

Abby Hartmann scored 10 for North.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,839, Jacobs 2,599: At Huntley, Gen Porsche rolled a 537 series to lead the Red Raiders past the Golden Eagles in their dual meet.

Rachel Pepke rolled a 532 series, with a high game of 202 to lead all bowlers. Abby Matula added a 479.

Ava Guajardo led Jacobs with a 497, Kaitlyn Holtz had a 480 and Alison Gerhardt had a 459.

Woodstock 2,676, McHenry 1,821: At Woodstock, Ceri Deacon put up back-to-back 190 games – 194 in the second, 191 in the third – to lead the Blue Streaks past the Warriors.

Deacon finished with a 539 series, and Norah Mungle added a 537. Mungle had the high game of the day with a 236.

Woodstock’s Alli Fansler rolled a 199 in the third game and finished with a 494 series.