McHenry County high school sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Woodstock North’s girls basketball team beat Richmond-Burton, 55-43, for its ninth straight win and set the program record for wins in a season Thursday in Richmond.

North improved to 18-6 and 8-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with the victory, and can capture the outright conference title with a win over Marengo, the defending co-KRC champion, Tuesday at home. The Thunder previously won a season-best 17 games in 2012 and 2013.

R-B (5-21, 1-7) led North, 17-8, after the first quarter, but was outscored, 47-26, the rest of the way. North’s Lacey Schaffter scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the second half, Abby Hartmann had 12 points, and Allison Goers tossed in eight.

Marengo 54, Woodstock 38: At Marengo, Jennifer Heinberg had six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Blue Streaks. Gracie Gentleman had 14 points and had two 3s, Kierra Morris had nine points, and Alexis Kunde had six points for Marengo (17-9, 7-1).

Heinberg now has 203 3s in her career. Marengo stayed a game behind first-place Woodstock North with the win.

Erin Lockwood had 15 points for Woodstock (8-15, 3-4). Emma Brand tossed in 14.

Johnsburg 35, Harvard 17: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (13-14, 4-4) defeated the Hornets (11-15, 0-7) in KRC play.

Grayslake Central 52, Prairie Ridge 27: At Crystal Lake, Karsen Karlblom scored 10 points and hit two 3s for the Wolves (11-13) in a nonconference loss to the Rams. Sam Gablenz tossed in seven points.

Alden-Hebron 41, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 25: At Delavan, Wisconsin, Kendra Cashmore had 11 points to lead the Giants in a nonconference win over the Firebirds. Abby Wanderer and Karly Strand had nine points apiece for A-H (13-15).

WRESTLING

Huntley 69, Burlington Central 9: At Huntley, the Red Raiders earned their 41st straight Fox Valley Conference dual victory and finished perfect in the FVC with a 9-0 record. Huntley (18-6) already had wrapped up its fifth consecutive FVC championship.

Crystal Lake Central 44, McHenry 29: At McHenry, Crystal Lake Central’s Connor Lezama (138 pounds), Caden Ernd (160), Brendan Parks (170), Julian Ryerson (195), Andrew Hudec (220) and Ramon Fuentes (285) had pins for the Tigers in the FVC win against the Warriors.

Lezama, Ryerson, Hudec and Fuentes recorded first-period pins. Also for the Tigers, Ben Butler (132) won by decision, and John Barrick (182) won by technical fall.

Zach Seymour (120) and Eric Tapia (126) won by pin for McHenry. Brody Hallin (152) won by technical fall, and Lucas Van Diepen (113) and Ruben Melgarejo (145) each won by decision.

Jacobs 39, Crystal Lake South 29: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles beat the Gators in their FVC dual.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnsburg 65, Harvard 59: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (5-16, 3-3 KRC) held off the Hornets (5-17, 0-4) in their KRC game. Josh Notriano had 18 points and hit two 3s, Joey Comstock had 11 points, and Dylan Schmidt chipped in 10 points and made three 3s for Johnsburg. Stan Thill added nine points and made two 3s.

Nolan Frenk had 20 points to lead Harvard, Damon Mueller had 14 points, and Dylan Perkins tossed in eight.

Alden-Hebron 56, Wisconsin 32: At Delavan, Wisconsin, Thomas Webber scored 18 points and was one of three Giants to reach double figures in scoring in a nonconference victory. Mikey Ellison had 12 points and hit three 3s, and Tyler Cunningham tossed in 10 points for A-H (4-15).

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,536, Dundee-Crown 1,919: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Rachel Pepke rolled a match-high 586 series to lead Huntley to a victory over D-C. Pepke also had the high game with a 222. Jen Spielman had a 539 series and Cassie Lugo added a 497.

Marcelina Wasilewski had a 467 series to lead the Chargers.

Jacobs 2,479, Woodstock 2,205: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Alli Fansler had a 489 series to lead Woodstock in a loss to the Golden Eagles. Norah Mungle (480) had the high game for Woodstock with a 222.