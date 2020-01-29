McHenry County high school sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Marengo’s Jennifer Heinberg surpassed 1,000 career points and set the Indians’ single-season record for 3-pointers in a season, and Richmond-Burton’s Peyton Bannon scored a team-record 43 points in Marengo’s 57-53 Kishwaukee River Conference win over R-B on Tuesday in Marengo.

Heinberg, a junior guard, needed 19 points to reach 1,000 and finished with 22 for the Indians (16-9, 6-1), hitting five 3-pointers. Heinberg now holds the Indians’ record with 88 3s on the season, passing 2019 graduate Marissa Knobloch, who had 86 as a sophomore. Heinberg is three 3s from 200 in her career.

Bannon broke her own single-game record set earlier this season with 43 points on 12 field goals and 15-of-21 shooting from the free-throw line. Bannon scored 16 of her 43 points in the fourth quarter and finished with four 3s. Bannon had 40 points in a loss to Winnebago on Jan. 4.

R-B (5-20, 1-6) led 26-20 at halftime but was outscored 22-11 in the third quarter. Heinberg had three 3s in the first quarter and two in the third. Gracie Gentleman and Alexis Kunde had eight points apiece for Marengo, and Lilly Johnson and Kierra Morris had seven each. Gentleman had two 3s.

Woodstock North 48, Johnsburg 47 (OT): At Woodstock, Lacey Schaffter scored with about two seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Thunder past the Skyhawks in their KRC game. Johnsburg had just taken a 47-46 lead on a bucket by Macy Madsen with 11 seconds left.

The win was the eighth straight for North (17-6, 7-0), kept the Thunder unbeaten in the KRC, and tied the team record for wins in a season (2012, 2013). Johnsburg falls to 12-14 and 3-4 in the KRC.

Colette Jones led North with 11 points, Schaffter added 10, and Abby Hartmann and Kaitlyn Ford tossed in eight apiece. North trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half.

Harvest Christian 60, Alden-Hebron 49: At Elgin, Rachel Pahl tossed in 19 points and made 7 of 9 free throws for the Giants in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss to the Lions. Karly Strand scored 12 points, Anna Webber had 10, and Abby Wanderer added eight for A-H (12-15, 4-3).

Webber had two 3s.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marengo 84, Byron 68: At Byron, Matt Volkening poured in 29 points to lead the Indians to their eighth consecutive win. Volkening had eight buckets, including two 3s, and went 11-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Jonah Pace added 17 points, Aiden Smith had 13 points, and Evan Shepard tossed in nine for Marengo (19-2).

Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 29: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers (9-10, 5-5) defeated the Wolves (3-20, 0-11) in FVC action. Justin Prusko led D-C with 11 points, Kennon Cook added nine points, and Doug Miller and Terrell Powell had eight points apiece.

Bennett Barr scored seven points to lead Prairie Ridge. Connor Lydon and Ryan Hansen had six points each.

Burlington Central 68, Crystal Lake Central 47: At Burlington, Josh Hudgens scored 24 points and Jake Lenschow added 18 as the Rockets (15-8, 6-5) defeated the Tigers (9-12, 4-6) in their FVC game.

Blake Pokora led the Tigers with 10 points, Ryan Mendoza added seven.

Wheeling 70, Marian Central 51: At Wheeling, Ben Moscinski and Brogan Pivnicka had 11 points apiece for the Hurricanes in the nonconference loss to the Wildcats. Ryan Saxelby added 10 points, and Brad Truckenbrod had nine points on three 3s for Marian (4-17).

Jacobs 59, McHenry 37: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (13-8, 7-4) beat the Warriors (3-18, 1-10) in their FVC game.

Harvest Christian 59, Alden-Hebron 15: At Elgin, the Giants (3-15, 0-7) lost to the Lions in the Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

BOYS SWIMMING

DeKalb 109, Jacobs co-op 60: At DeKalb, DeKalb won seven of 11 events in the nonconference dual. Jacobs co-op’s Nate Herrera placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.91) and 100 free (49.55), and Alec Orndahl was first in the 100 butterfly (55.34).

Orndahl, Caden Waddell, Vince Chiappetta and Herrera took first in the 400 free relay (3:23.81).

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,878, St. Charles North 1,852: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Jen Spielman bowled a 613 series for Huntley in a win over the North Stars. Rachel Pepke added a 581, Abby Matula had a 548, and Gen Porsche had a 521. Spielman had the high game with a 234.

Wauconda 2,673, Johnsburg 2,247: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Kami Barger had a 411 series to pace Johnsburg. Jessica Meyer had the high game for the Skyhawks with a 162.

Woodstock 2,527, Westminster Christian 1,966: Ceri Deacon rolled a 500 series to lead the Blue Streaks in their victory over the Warriors. Norah Mungle had a 451 series and Gosia Mucha had a high game of 188 and a 450 series for Woodstock.