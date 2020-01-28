McHenry County high school sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Richmond-Burton’s Payton May and Jacob Barthel each scored 10 points to lead the Rockets to a 46-44 nonconference victory against Rockford Christian on Monday in Richmond.

R-B’s Jacob Abate scored six points. Jacob Huber and Logan Hutson each added five points for R-B (10-10).

Big Foot 67, Harvard 37: At Walworth, Wisconsin, Damon Mueller led Harvard (5-16) with 12 points in a nonconference loss.

St. Edward 66, Woodstock 55: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks’ Nick Weber scored 15 points in a nonconference loss. Jeremiah Betts-Moses scored 11 points, and Javi Garay added nine points for Woodstock (4-15).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockford Christian 52, Alden-Hebron 37: At Hebron, Alden-Hebron’s Rachel Pahl scored a team-high 23 points in a nonconference loss. Pahl scored seven field goals and made 6 of 8 free throws.

Karly Strand scored eight points, and Kendra Cashmore added six points for A-H (12-14).

Johnsburg 51, Grant 35:At Fox Lake, Sarah Metze led Johnsburg with 12 points in a nonconference win. Molly Wetzel scored 11 points, and Saida Blount contributed nine points for the Skyhawks (12-13).

GIRLS BOWLING

Woodstock 2,797, Johnsburg 2,431: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Woodstock’s Gosia Mucha bowled a 543 series and a high game of 216 for the Blue Streaks in a victory.

Woodstock’s Ceri Deacon had a 480 series, Miranda Stumpff rolled a 473, Norah Mungle added a 460, Alli Fansler bowled a 457, and Hal Sardelli had a 384.

Jess Meyer bowled a team-high 466 series for the Skyhawks. Kami Barger had the high game of 182 and rolled a 465 series. Beasley Kassidee rolled a 442 series, Hannah Anderson had a 375 series, Jade Schichow contributed a 353, and Ana Blake had a 330.

Saturday’s results

BOYS SWIMMING

Mary Landa Invitational: At Woodstock North, Woodstock co-op swimmers won six events. Quinn Cynor had the best time in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle (both were split into freshman, sophomore, junior and senior races). Cynor, who competed in the junior races, swam the 50 in 21.55 and the 100 in 46.62.

Logan Lorr won the 200 freestyle (1:53.25) and the 500 freestyle (5:15.34).

Woodstock’s Nick Phillips and Aidan Teuber teamed with Cynor and Lorr to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:21.22).

Huntley’s Michael Boelens won the 200 individual medley (2:06.94). The Red Raiders’ Kacper Cebula won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.34).

Cary-Grove’s Andy Wasilk, Alex Gordon, Ryan Starkey and Gabriel Waz won the 200 medley relay (1:36.51).