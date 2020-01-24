Morris police continue search for robbery suspects

Morris police released this image from a security camera showing a person wanted for allegedly participating in a robbery at Clutter in Morris on Thursday. (Photo provided)

The investigation continued on Friday into a report of a burglary at Clutter, an oddities specialty store and arcade in downtown Morris.

Police were called to the store at 115 W Washington St. on Thursday at 3:19 p.m for a burglary in progress report. The store's owner posted about the incident to social media, noting that two individuals, a male and a female, were involved. The sole employee working at the time of the incident was not injured.

Morris police provided a photo of one of the alleged suspects, and said on Friday that they were waiting for more pictures and videos from area business that could help with better quality.

Any information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Kneller at ckneller@morrispolice.org or call him at 815-941-6282.