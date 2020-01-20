Channahon police on the lookout for suspected burglar

The Channahon Police Department is on the lookout for an alleged burglar after an early morning chase left a stolen vehicle wrecked as another driver managed to flee the scene.

It started around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Channahon officers were called to investigate a suspected burglary to a car parked in the Amberleigh Estate neighborhood. Officers learned a silver colored Jeep SUV was seen fleeing the area after a resident observed the burglary activity, according to a news release issued by the department.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to a residence in Hunter’s Crossing where a Nissan Murano was reported stolen. As officers were investigating the stolen Nissan, the stolen Nissan returned to the area, along with the silver Jeep SUV. Officers pursued both vehicles.

The stolen Nissan crashed near the intersection of Tallgrass Trl. and Woodrush Way, according to the release. Officers took the juvenile driver into custody at the scene of the crash. The driver was the lone occupant in the stolen Nissan.

The juvenile was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet as a precaution, but was not injured. The fleeing Jeep SUV was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on I-55 and US Rt. 6/Eames St. and remains at large. No police officers were hurt during the incident.

The driver of the stolen Nissan is currently in custody at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple charges stemming from the incident. The age of the juvenile was not released.