April 23, 2024
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyAlerts | Morris Herald-NewsBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Seneca PD seeks help identifying burglary suspects

Suspects broke into Marathon Gas Station, fled on foot

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

Emergency light

The Seneca Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglary.

The incident happened at the Marathon Gas Station at 391 S. Main St. in Seneca on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Seneca officers responded to a call for a burglar alarm at that gas station. Upon arrival, Officers observed that forced entry had been made to the business.

Grundy County Deputies arrived to assist Seneca Officers to secure and search the building.

The two male suspects took multiple items, and fled the scene to the southwest on foot.

Anyone with home security video systems in the area of the Marathon Gas Station that saw two males running through the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Jan. 8, or anyone with any information, is asked to please call the Seneca Police Department at 815-357-8726.

Grundy CountyBurglary
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois