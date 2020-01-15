Seneca PD seeks help identifying burglary suspects

The Seneca Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglary.

The incident happened at the Marathon Gas Station at 391 S. Main St. in Seneca on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Seneca officers responded to a call for a burglar alarm at that gas station. Upon arrival, Officers observed that forced entry had been made to the business.

Grundy County Deputies arrived to assist Seneca Officers to secure and search the building.

The two male suspects took multiple items, and fled the scene to the southwest on foot.

Anyone with home security video systems in the area of the Marathon Gas Station that saw two males running through the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Jan. 8, or anyone with any information, is asked to please call the Seneca Police Department at 815-357-8726.