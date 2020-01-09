McHenry County high school sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Cary-Grove’s Andrew Mohr defeated McHenry’s Eric Tapia in an ultimate tiebreaker in the final match at 126 pounds to lift the Trojans past the Warriors, 35-30, in the teams’ Fox Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday in Cary.

The Trojans led, 32-30, going into the last match between Mohr and Tapia. Mohr was awarded a ride-out point in the ultimate tiebreaker after neither wrestler scored a point in the extra 30-second session.

Also recording victories for the Trojans were Charlie Gruen (132), Brad Peters (160), Wade Abrams (170), Isaac Rands (182), Joe Swanson (220), Ryan Beeksma (285) and Rannin Gruen (106). Charlie Gruen, Swanson and Beeksma all won by fall.

Rocky Piehl (138), Ruben Melgarejo (145), Brody Hallin (152), Luke Zunkel (195), Nolan Carlson (113) and Zach Seymour (120) each had wins for the Warriors.

Zunkel recorded a pin in 41 seconds, and Carlson also won by pin.

Richmond-Burton 36, Woodstock North 24: At Richmond, Royce Heaney (145) recorded a pin in 42 seconds for the Rockets in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Thunder. Brock Wood (195) and Nate Komar (285) each had first-period pins for R-B.

Austin Mazur (152) and Dalton Wood (195) recorded pins, and Anthony Herrera (126) and Aden Sorensen (132) both won by decision for R-B.

For North, Isaiah Vela (138) and Riley Young (170) had pins.

Hampshire 43, Burlington Central 33: At Hampshire, Anthony Marlett (120), Palmer Larson (126), Niko Skoulikaris (132), Dylan Mejdrich (160), Patryk Barnas (285) and Logan Witt (106) all won by pin for the Whips.

Also earning wins for Hampshire were Nathan Larson (152) and Kaloyan Nikolov (113).

Marian Central 63, Wauconda 13: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes improved to 17-0 in duals with a nonconference win against the Bulldogs.

Elon Rodriguez, Scott Burke, Bryce Shelton, Lou Gaddy, Kaden Randazzo, Jonah Braden, and Nick Lopez won by pin for Marian.

Jacobs 51, Prairie Ridge 21: At Crystal Lake, Alex Epstein (0:46) and Jake Ridle (1:49) had first-period pins at 145 and 126 pounds, respectively, for the Eagles in their FVC win over the Wolves. Also recording pins for Jacobs were Jake Harrier (138 pounds), Jorge Adame (4:43) and Chris Ackerman (170) had pins.

Joel Ridle (132) won by technical fall, for Jacobs, Dominic Ducato (113) won by major decision, and Ryan Golnick (220) and James Wright (103) each won via decision.

Prairie Ridge’s Sam Ilkow (120) won by pin. Nick Mattran (285) won by decision.

Dundee-Crown 37, Crystal Lake South 29: At Carpentersville, the Chargers beat the Gators in their FVC dual.

Winning for D-C were Matt Impastato (120), Amairie Jones (132), Gabriel Scales (145), Dominick Poremba (160), Wyatt Griggel (182), Damian Sandoval (195), Carter Fitch (220) and Adrian Esparza (285).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 40: At South Beloit, Rachel Pahl had a game-high 18 points and hit two 3-pointers for the Giants in the Northeastern Athletic Conference loss to the Sobos.

Abby Wanderer had eight points, and Anna Webber tossed in five for A-H (5-9, 1-1 NAC).

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,795, Kaneland 2,560: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Gen Porsche had a 522 series to lead the Red Raiders to the win. Cassie Lugo had a 475 series and a match-high game of 199.

BOYS BOWLING

McHenry 3,499, Elgin 2,599: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Jacob McLean rolled a 661 series to lead the Warriors to a win over the Maroons. McLean had a high game of 258.

Myles Glab added a 596 series, Drew Lichter had a 593, Aidan Barroso had a 591, and Ben Tapia had a 589. Lichter bowled a 268 in his third and final game.