Childerguild raises over $275,000 for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

Silver Cross Hospital honored Dr. Reno Caneva (left) with the Sehring Medal of Excellence for outstanding service in healthcare and Jim Roolf with the Sangmeister Medal of Excellence for community service at the Childerguild Mad Hatter Ball Nov. 23 (Photo provided)

Over 565 friends of Silver Cross Hospital attended. The 91st annual event raised over $275,000 to advance women’s and children’s services at the hospital. Childerguild member Sheryl Chapman led the ball committee.

The Odyssey Country Club’s grand ballroom had whimsical décor featuring vintage tea cups and tea pots. Many guests embraced the imaginative theme adorning hats of all sizes and shapes while dancing the night away to the music of Maggie Speaks and the Talk of the Town Big Band.

The Silver Cross Foundation is accepting nominations through Jan, 31, 2020, for the 2020 Silver Cross Medals of Excellence.

For more information, call 815-300-7113. The 2020 Childerguild Ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 21.

For more information, call the Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105.