Chicago man charged in two overdose deaths

A 28-year-old Chicago man, arrested on Thursday, was the third person to face criminal charges in connection with another man’s drug overdose death in the spring.

Rufus L. McGee, of the 1700 block of North Melvina Avenue, is charged in McHenry County Circuit Court for the second time with drug-induced homicide. This charge stems from the March 7 death of 45-year-old Harvard resident Robert Gibson.

Police alleged in a criminal complaint that McGee played a role in delivering the fatal heroin-fentanyl combination March 6. He also was charged in a separate drug-induced homicide case from June in which police accused McGee and another man, Sabastian Zarbock, of delivering heroin to a 22-year-old Elgin woman who later died of a drug overdose.

McGee remained at the McHenry County Jail on Friday afternoon on a $600,000 bond. McGee would need to post $60,000 bail to be released. He is due back in court Dec. 29.

Two others – Tina Shatters and Chano Sanchez – were arrested in June in connection with Gibson’s death. Shatters accepted a plea deal in November and was sentenced to 30 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance. Shatters also was ordered to receive drug-addiction treatment as a condition of her sentence, records show.

Sanchez’s case is ongoing. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance Jan. 3.