Peotone senior wins competitive statewide townships scholarship

The Township Officials of Illinois (Photo Provided By The Township Officials of Illinois)

Allie Werner of Peotone was one of just seven high school seniors in Illinois chosen to receive the William Ahrens Scholarship from the Township Officials of Illinois, beating out more than 250 applicants statewide.

Werner, a 2026 graduate of Peotone High School, was selected based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and an essay on the role of township government in today’s society and the future. She plans to study business entrepreneurship at Olivet Nazarene University.

The Township Officials of Illinois, a statewide association representing more than 11,000 township officials across the state, awards the scholarship annually to recognize outstanding high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence and civic engagement.

The selection process is competitive. Applicants must submit essays reflecting on local government and its impact on their communities — a requirement that ensures scholars understand the importance of township leadership and public service.

Werner’s selection reflects her commitment to both academics and community involvement. The scholarship will support her education as she pursues her degree in business entrepreneurship, positioning her to potentially return to her community with the skills and knowledge to contribute to local economic development.