April 25, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Two Downers Grove houses burglarized in consecutive days

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights

DOWNERS GROVE - Two houses in Downers Grove reportedly were burglarized on consecutive days last week.

The first incident occurred between 7 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 1900 block of Hitchcock Avenue, according to a Downers Grove Police Department report.

The homeowner told police that she noticed a shattered sliding glass door upon arriving home. Three bedrooms, a storage closet and a basement storage room were ransacked, according to the report.

The second burglary took place between 1 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at house in the 4700 block of Forest Avenue. An Omega watch valued at $5,250 and assorted other jewelry was taken from the house, according to the report.

The homeowner told police he returned home and found a rear window open and signs of forced entry, the report stated.

Downers GroveDuPage CountyBurglary
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois