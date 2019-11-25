Two Downers Grove houses burglarized in consecutive days

DOWNERS GROVE - Two houses in Downers Grove reportedly were burglarized on consecutive days last week.

The first incident occurred between 7 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 1900 block of Hitchcock Avenue, according to a Downers Grove Police Department report.

The homeowner told police that she noticed a shattered sliding glass door upon arriving home. Three bedrooms, a storage closet and a basement storage room were ransacked, according to the report.

The second burglary took place between 1 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at house in the 4700 block of Forest Avenue. An Omega watch valued at $5,250 and assorted other jewelry was taken from the house, according to the report.

The homeowner told police he returned home and found a rear window open and signs of forced entry, the report stated.