Police, school quiet on details of Plainfield Central High School battery incident

Plainfield police and school officials continue to say little about what led to four Plainfield Central High School students facing battery charges after they were investigated in connection with a possible hazing incident involving athletes.

Four minors were charged with battery after a Plainfield police investigation into allegations of hazing that reportedly occurred last Thursday at the high school. Police said the incident did not meet the definition of hazing under state law.

Plainfield police Cmdr. Ken Ruggles refused to answer several questions regarding the incident, including what specifically occurred last Thursday and to what team the students belonged. Ruggles would not answer when asked why the police department had “no further comment” on the incident.

District spokesman Tom Hernandez also refused to answer several questions seeking details about the incident and to what team the students belonged.

“We have no further comment as this involves student discipline, which is private,” Hernandez said.

Will County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Carole Cheney said Plainfield police are directly charging the four minors in this case, which has not been brought to their office for review. Cheney said the state’s attorney’s office will review the case at some point and determine whether to keep the battery charge or make additional charges.

Ruggles said the police consulted the state’s attorney’s office on whether the allegations constituted hazing.