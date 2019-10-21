Police: Battery charges filed against Plainfield Central High School students after hazing probe

Plainfield police have charged four Plainfield Central High School students with misdemeanor battery after investigating a possible hazing incident.

On Friday, Plainfield District 202 officials contacted police about an “alleged hazing incident” that occurred the day before at the high school at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive in Plainfield, according to a police news release.

All involved in the incident are juveniles, police said. Police also said they determined the “initial allegation of a hazing incident” does not meet the definition of hazing under state law because it was not part of an induction process and no bodily harm occurred.

“The Plainfield Police Department is currently investigating the alleged incident and working with the school district and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office,” according to a statement from police released Monday afternoon.

Plainfield high school administrators “became aware of a situation of potential hazing involving student-athletes” late last week, district spokesman Tom Hernandez said in statement.

“Once aware of the situation, the administration began a school-based investigation and also referred the incident to local law enforcement,” Hernandez said.

Based on the results of the investigation, Hernandez said, school discipline “will be administered as appropriate as well as possible criminal charges.”

It’s not clear what kind of incident took place or how many students were involved.

Hernandez refused to answer questions about why the incident was referred to the police and what type of athletic program the students belonged to.

“We have no further comment. Please talk to the police,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Plainfield Central High School Principal Dave Stephens sent a message about the incident to students’ families.