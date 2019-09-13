Morris Police investigating overnight robbery at gas station

The Morris Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a local gas station in the early morning hours on Friday.

The incident occurred at 3:25 a.m. According to the police report, the MPD responded to the BP Minit Mart at 1516 North Division Street for a report of an armed robbery.

It was reported that a male entered the store wearing a ski mask and demanded money from the drawer while holding an unknown object.

This man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

This case is under investigation by the Morris Police Department.