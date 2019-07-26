DeKalb County Police Reports for July 27, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Dennis D. Chester, 30, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 24, with battery and resisting a police officer.

• Ryan P. Hurrins, 29, of the 900 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, July 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Brandon A. Mills, 21, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Helen L. Moore, 26, of the 700 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 23, with battery.

• Lloyd S. Newman, 40, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Martiz D. Owens, 25, of the 1000 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, July 23, with retail theft.

• Sallee L. Richards, 45, of the 300 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Cheramie L. Ricke, 38, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Tequila Tate, 34, of the 700 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 24, with battery and criminal trespass to land.

DeKalb County Sheriff

• Brian J. Quilhot, 22, of the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, July 20, on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court related to retail theft.

• Luke A. Sams, 21, of the 700 block of Walnut Lane, Marengo, was charged Saturday, July 20, with driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying a stop sign and improper lane usage.

• Mitchell L. Jordan, 24, of Sycamore, was charged Sunday, July 21, with domestic battery.

• Brittney Jacobson, 28, of the 2200 block of Concord Drive, Sycamore, was arrested Monday, July 22, on a warrant for failure to appear in court related to obstructing justice.

• Jason McRedmond, 20, of the 1900 block of Windette Drive, Montgomery, was charged Wednesday, July 24, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content over 0.08%, improper lane usage, and driving without insurance.

• David W. Kur, 30, of the 13000 block of South Naperville Road, Plainfield, was charged Wednesday, July 24, with burglary and criminal damage to property.

• Anthony Marvin, 28, of the first block of North Latham Street, Sandwich, was arrested Wednesday, July 24, on an Aurora warrant for failure to appear in court related to driving under the influence, and a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court relating to driving under the influence.

• Jeffrey A. Atwell, 41, of the 500 block of East Dale Street, Somonauk, was charged Wednesday, July 24, with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and using an electronic device.

• Jacob Barry, 30, of the 2500 block of North 4670th Road, Somonauk, was arrested Wednesday, July 26, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to resisting a police officer.

• Steven G. Ross, 29, of the 600 block of South Avenue, Sycamore, was charged Thursday, July 25, with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, and operating uninsured.

Northern Illinois University

• Jareea F. Toriann, 21, of the 7100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, July 23, with domestic battery.

• Jesse J. Christian, 24, of the 800 block of Gregory Lane, Des Plaines, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday, July 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.