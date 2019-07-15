Corinne Pierog to declare for Kane County board chair

Corinne M. Pierog, will announce her candidacy for Kane County Board Chairman at 1 p.m. July 18, at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – Corinne M. Pierog, will announce her candidacy for Kane County Board Chairman at 1 p.m. July 18, at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva, she announced in a news release.

Pierog’s announcement will create a Democratic primary contest, as Aurora resident Greg Elsbree announced his intention to run for county board chairman last month.

Formerly of St. Charles, Pierog is currently a resident of Batavia. A small business owner, she is touring Kane County to learn about the most important issues facing the county.

“From what I have learned, we can no longer afford to be resting in the past or be mired in the present,” Pierog stated in the release. “Kane County’s leadership must begin to make substantial plans to address our county’s future.”

Born in Chicago, Pierog has lived in Kane County for 20 years. She raised her family in St. Charles, opened a small management consulting business and earned an MBA from Roosevelt University, the release stated.

“While my seventh grader was doing his algebra homework, I was sitting across from him struggling through statistics,” she stated in the release.

Pierog currently serves on the St. Charles Housing Commission and the Area Agency on Aging.

Socially active, she is the first vice-chair of the Kane County Democrats, and the founding chair of the Kane County Democratic Women, the release stated.

Pierog previously served on the Illinois Business Enterprise Program Council, United Way and two terms on the St. Charles District 303 school board.

In 2016, Pierog lost a bid to unseat incumbent Jim Oberweis for the Illinois State Senate District 25. In 2012, she won the Democratic nomination for that seat, but lost to Oberweis in the general election that year.

Her platform seeks to support diversity, budget integrity and natural resources.