Morris seeks community feedback in survey on Downtown Streetscape project

The City of Morris is seeking the community’s feedback on its future, specifically the Downtown Streetscape project.

The project, which would enhance the look, feel, accessibility, and experience of the downtown, is in the beginning stages. To take the survey, visit https://www.morrisdowntown.com/.

“Your voice during the 2026-27 engagement and design phase will determine the quality, character and success of a revitalized streetscape with construction starting in 2028,” reads the website. “Together, we will create a safer, greener and more vibrant downtown, a place Morris can be proud of for generations.”

The survey asks for people’s opinions on the current state of Liberty Street and what could be improved in the future, along with demographic information on the person the taking the survey.

“We encourage everyone who lives, works, shops, or visits downtown to take a few minutes to complete the survey,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “Community input is essential to ensuring that the improvements reflect the needs and vision of those who use and enjoy our downtown every day.”

An open house regarding the project is being planned for some time during the summer this year.