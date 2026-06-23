Active Senior Expo Wednesday in Fox River Grove

The Active Senior Expo – intended to inform, educate and entertain senior citizens – takes place Wednesday, June 24 at Avante Banquets, 1050 Northwest Highway in Fox River Grove.

The expo runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature hundreds of products and services designed specifically for seniors, including in the areas of health care, retirement communities, assisted living, finances, insurance, legal issues, estate planning, home care, consumer products and government programs.

Free seminars, free health screenings and door prize drawings are included, and live entertainment will take place at 11:30 a.m.

No registration is required and regular admission is $2. But free admission coupons are available can be obtained at activeseniorexpo.net. Parking is free.

Major event sponsors are the Nicor Gas Energy Efficiency Program and BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois.

For further information, contact Silver Star Expositions at 630-620-6347 or activeseniorexpo@hotmail.com.