130 years after typewriter company opened in Woodstock, city launches ‘typewriter trail’

In a nod to its history in typewriter manufacturing, Woodstock is debuting a “typewriter trail.”

The trail – touted by the city as a free, self-guided experience through Woodstock, celebrating 130 years of typewriter history – launches Tuesday, June 23, which is National Typewriter Day.

The annual observance honors “the date in 1868 when Christopher Latham Sholes received the first patent for a writing machine,” Woodstock officials said in a news release from the city and Real Woodstock, the city’s tourism arm.

The Oliver Typewriter Company was founded in 1895 and moved production to Woodstock in 1896. That helped establish Woodstock as a global center of typewriter manufacturing.

“For decades, Oliver typewriters built in Woodstock were shipped around the world,” according to the release.

The city is also celebrating the 130th anniversary of Oliver coming to town, said Michelle Thimios, an administrative assistant for the executive director of business development. Thimios said it was a “big anniversary.”

The trail idea began when the city received a donation of a collection of vintage Oliver typewriters from Arthur Cobb, who is based in Minnesota. Cobb was getting ready to retire and wanted his collection of typewriters to stay together. Thimios said Cobb knew Woodstock was where the typewriters were made.

Thimios said the city wanted to get the machines out in the community. Cobb’s donation included a book that Thimios said she relied on heavily in her research of the typewriters. She reached out to the author, Jett Morton, to see if he wanted to come and talk.

Thimios said her colleagues came up with the idea for a trail “and it all kind of went from there.”

Thimios said the city asked in a newsletter if any business would be willing to host a typewriter during the trail. She said the perfect amount of people said they would be willing to host – there are 14 stops on the trail.

“People were very excited,” Thimios said.

In honor of the trail, Woodstock officials plan to host a kickoff event Tuesday evening at the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd Street. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and Turner will moderate. Author, collector and typewriter enthusiast Jett Morton “will share the fascinating history of the Oliver Typewriter Company and its lasting impact on Woodstock,” according to the release.

Those interested in the event are asked to register with the library. People can sign up online at bit.ly/4uLtYcp.

Thimios said Cobb was planning to come to the city Tuesday, but he wasn’t able to make it due to a last-minute scheduling change.

The trail is a free, self-guided experience and is meant to celebrate the typewriter company’s legacy “and the innovation that helped shape Woodstock and influence the world,” according to the release.

“Woodstock has a remarkable story to tell, and the Typewriter Trail gives us a new way to share that story with visitors and residents,” Mayor Mike Turner said in the release. “This is about more than preserving history. It is about celebrating the innovation, craftsmanship and community that helped Woodstock leave its mark on the world. We invite everyone to explore the trail and discover a chapter of history you won’t find anywhere else. The City is very grateful for the generous donation of these unique artifacts to our community.”

The library will have a special exhibit about the Oliver Typewriter Company’s history. The exhibit will feature more than a dozen historic typewriters and will offer “a deeper look at the craftsmanship and innovation behind the machines that once made Woodstock famous around the world,” according to the release.

At its peak in the 1920s, Woodstock produced nearly half of the world’s typewriters, and the trail aims to have visitors explore that legacy firsthand.

Oliver was one of two companies that made typewriters in the city, with Woodstock Typewriter Company being the other.

Participants on the trail can explore 14 stops around Woodstock where authentic Oliver typewriters, many of which were made in Woodstock, are on display in local businesses “alongside stories that bring the city’s rich history to life,” according to the release.

The trail invites visitors “to experience Woodstock through the stories, businesses and landmarks connected to its typewriter legacy.”

Along the way, people can discover locally owned shops and restaurants, explore the community that served as the filming location for “Groundhog Day” and “connect with a story that helped shape modern communication,” according to the release. The Naturally McHenry County app also features a “Groundhog Day” walking tour.

To participate, people can download the Naturally McHenry County app on Google Play or the App Store. Starting Tuesday, participants can follow the 14 trail stops, and each one figures a unique check-in code. People can also track their progress towards a grand prize, and those who complete the required number of stops and submit their digital guide will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize, according to the release. The trail launches Tuesday and it runs through Nov. 23. Thimios said the trail would be a one-off.

Thimios said the Oliver company made typewriters at what is now the Die Cast site. The timing of the trail is “interesting” as the city is working to redevelop the site, Thimios said.

For more information, people can visit the Real Woodstock website.