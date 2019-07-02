DeKalb County Police Reports for July 3, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb County

• Ronald O. Newby, 57, of the 900 block of Arvle Circle, Sycamore, was charged with aggravated driving with a revoked license, driving on a revoked license, unlawful front window tint and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Benjamin G. Uthe, 50, of the 1700 block of Masariti Drive, Joliet, was charged Saturday, June 29, with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and improper parking on the roadway.

• Karolyn R. Sirjannis, 57, of the 1800 block of Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, was arrested Tuesday, July 2, on a warrant of failure to appear in court related domestic battery and was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer.

DeKalb Police Department

• Mickale S. Bryant, 24, of the 1300 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, June 25, with battery.

• Jose L. Chavando, 62, of the 100 block of North 11th Street, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, June 26, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Martin Chavez, 38, of the 110 block of South Fifth Street, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, June 25, on a warrant of failure to appear in court and was charged with aggravated assault.

• Roberto Mora, 46, of the 400 block of North 11th Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, June 25, with domestic battery.

• Dominic M. Zajdel, 28, of the 300 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, June 26, on a warrant of failure to appear in court and was charged with retail theft.

Sycamore Police Department

• Douglas J. Pulak, 24, of Sycamore, was charged Sunday, June 30, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Aylin Soto, 19, of Cortland, was charged Friday, June 28, with driving under the influence.

Northern Illinois University

• Brandon H. Barber, 30, of the 900 block of Keystone Road, Richmond, was charged Thursday, June 27, with grooming.