Huntley man, convicted sex offender faces child porn charges

By Katie Smith
Jeffrey Gwin, 120000 block of Cherry Hill Lane, Huntley.

An Illinois Attorney General’s Office investigation has led to child pornography charges against a 57-year-old Huntley man and convicted sex offender.

Jeffrey L. Gwin has been at the Kane County Jail since Friday on several counts of possession of child pornography. He could be sentenced to as many as 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the offense because he has a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

The Huntley Police Department and Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation, which included a June 25 search of Gwin’s home in the 120000 block of Cherry Hill Lane. The search revealed evidence of child pornography, leading to Gwin’s arrest, according to a news release.

Additional details about the investigation and Gwin’s prior conviction were not immediately available.

Gwin’s bond was set at $100,000, and he’s scheduled for a court appearance July 10.

