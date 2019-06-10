Then and Now: Nowell Park, Joliet

Initiatives to preserve open space in or near urban areas led to the establishment of large designed parks. By the late 19th century, increasingly industrialized eastern cities were growing at a dramatic pace.

Desires to protect public water supplies and more open space near cities led to the 19th century urban parks movement and the creation of large “country” parks in or near many urban areas.

Based on Romantic principles, these early parks took their inspiration from other similar designs produced by English landscape gardeners in the 18th century.

They were often several hundred acres in size bringing rural or pastoral scenery to the urban centers.

Design elements typically included broad meadows and natural picturesque features such as rocky outcroppings, woodlands, lawns and thick border vegetation. Paths or roads provided places for strolling or horseback riding.

By the beginning of the 20th century, Joliet residents began enjoying leisure time in the many fine parks around the city, including Highland Park, Pilcher Park (East Park), Higginbotham Woods and Nowell Park to name a few.

In 1927, Charles and Margaret Nowell donated a large tract of land at Mills Road and south Chicago Street (Route 53). Charles Nowell was a progressive business leader who worked for a number of wall paper mills in town, including the Superior Wallpaper Company on East Washington Street.

Two years later, the location became home to the park district’s first swimming pool. The Nowell Park pool and bathhouse provided eastside Joliet residents a place to cool off and swim during the hot, Midwestern summers.

In 2005, the 76-year old outdoor pool was closed by the Joliet Park District because of low attendance.

By 2014, a $19.5 million bond referendum to build a new facility in Nowell Park was passed, and in October 2018, the Joliet Park District opened the new $7.7 million recreation center in the park.

The new nearly 31,000 square-foot facility includes two basketball courts, pickleball and volleyball courts, a fitness center, an indoor walking track and several community rooms.

This Then image shows a view of the pool and the pool house.

The Now photograph shows a view of the old picnic pavilion. The old bathhouse and pool were removed to make room from the new recreation center.