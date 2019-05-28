Two women charged with residential, vehicle burglaries in Wheaton

WHEATON - Wheaton police on May 24 arrested two women and charged them with several residential and vehicle burglaries in the city.

Kathleen Lewandowski, 24, of the zero to 100 block of 1 Hawkins Circle, and Madeline Clifford, 25, of the 700 block of Casa Solana Drive, Wheaton, were charged with numerous burglaries and thefts throughout Wheaton, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

An investigation including physical surveillance of Lewandowski and Clifford revealed the two attempting and committing numerous burglaries of vehicles and homes in Wheaton immediately prior to their arrests, the release stated.

Lewandowski is charged with residential burglary of a house in the 100 block of Hawkins Circle and several car burglaries in the 600 and 700 blocks of White Birch Lane in unincorporated DuPage County, according to the release.

Clifford also is charged with several car burglaries in the 600 and 700 blocks of White Birch Lane in unincorporated DuPage County and the theft of a donation box for the Children’s Miracle Network from a Circle K convenience store, the release stated.

Both Lewandowski and Clifford were transported to the DuPage County Jail to await bond court.

"Lewandowski and Clifford were identified as possible burglary suspects by one of our officers through tenacity and proactive policing,” Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy said the release. “Our detectives picked up the case and made it a priority by surveilling the suspects into the early morning hours and catching them in the act. Outstanding service to the community was performed by all involved by bringing their crime spree to an end."

Since the beginning of the year, the Wheaton police have taken 21 reports of burglaries to motor vehicle and 10 reports of residential burglaries. Police remind residents not to leave valuables in your vehicles and to be sure to secure vehicles and homes.