Resolution to name I-90, Route 23 interchange after fallen officer Jacob Keltner advances

A House Joint Resolution to name the proposed Route 23 and Interstate 90 interchange in Marengo the “Deputy Jacob Keltner Memorial Interchange” was adopted in the House and now heads to the Senate for approval.

Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, introduced the measure to honor Keltner, a McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty March 7 while serving an arrest warrant in Rockford.

“Deputy Keltner leaves behind a wife, two young children, and a grieving but grateful community,” Reick said in a news release. “His death brought the community together and heightened awareness of just how fortunate we all are to have brave public servants like Jake Keltner who put themselves in harm’s way so we can be safe.”

Thousands of residents attended Keltner’s funeral services, which included a roughly 800-car police procession. Keltner, 35, lived in Crystal Lake.

Roughly $33.4 million in funding for the interchange – which will be the first direct interstate connection to I-90 constructed in McHenry County – was approved last fall.

Construction tentatively was scheduled to finish this year, but weather setbacks may push the completion date to 2020.

“The designation of this interchange in Deputy Keltner’s name will serve as a reminder of his valor and service and illustrates the profound appreciation for his dedication to duty and that of other first responders,” Reick said.