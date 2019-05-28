DeKalb County Police Reports for May 29, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Ashley S. Fleming, 27, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 23, with using a false insurance card and driving with a suspended license.

• Joseph Johnson, 22, of the 1100 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 23, with assault.

• Juwan D. Lenoir, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 23, with resisting a police officer.

• Helen L. Moore, 26, of the 700 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 23, with using a false insurance card and driving on a suspended license.

• Kyle T. Neumann, 20, of the 100 block of Charter Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 24, with retail theft and obstructing identification.

• Cassidy I. Oprins, 19, of the 7500 block of Rich Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 24, with retail theft.

• Katherine D. Talbot, 28, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, May 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• James D. Washington, 33, of the 300 block of North Second Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, May 24, with domestic battery.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

• Kristen M. Janusz, 31, of the 500 block of South Peace Road, Sycamore, was charged Tuesday, May 28, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08%.

• Benjamin Foltz, 29, of the 1200 block of First Avenue, Rochelle, was arrested Tuesday, May 28, on an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without insurance.

• Martiana D. Byndom, 24, of the 700 block of Fotis Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 27, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08%, driving with a suspended license, endangering the life of a child and improper lane use.

• Christian E. Bellante, 46, of the 900 block of North 14th Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, May 25, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge.

• Jason J. Reterstoff, 36, of the 1700 block of Stonegate Drive, Montgomery, was charged Friday, May 24, with stalking and violating an order of protection.

• Tasha L. Bowling, 48, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 23, with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon M. Eichelberger, 31, of the 900 block of North 12th Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, May 26, with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, improper lane use and disobeying a stop sign.

• Michael Avery, 31, of the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue, Rockford, was charged Saturday, May 25, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08%, driving on a suspended license, endangering the life of a child and improper lane use.

Northern Illinois University

• David P. Neese, 24, of the 1600 block of Golden Rod Terrace, Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, May 25, with criminal trespass to land.

Waterman

• Stephanie M. Gutierrez, 33, of the 200 block of West Cleveland Street, Waterman, was arrested Friday, May 24, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with attempted criminal trespass to residence.