Cicero man arrested in connection with armed robberies in Crystal Lake

An arrest was made on Matthew J. Wegleiz, inset, in connection with a string of late-night gas station robberies in March. (Alex Vucha)

A Cicero man is in custody in connection with his alleged involvement in armed robberies at gas station convenience stores that occurred in March throughout Lake and McHenry counties.

Matthew J. Wegleiz, 23, was arrested Friday by Gurnee police after a warrant for his arrest was issued, according to a news release from Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski.

Crystal Lake police responded about 6:47 p.m. March 24 to the Open Pantry Gas Station, 4811 Northwest Highway, for a report of an armed robbery at the business. Less than an hour later, city police responded to the Circle K Gas Station, 280 N. Route 31, for a report of another armed robbery.

After an investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Wegleiz and Shaquille DD Davidson, 24, of Chicago, according to police.

“In both cases, which were quickly determined to be related by responding detectives, two male suspects had forcefully removed cash from the register while armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot,” Kotlowski said.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The pair reportedly committed several additional armed robberies in McHenry and Lake counties throughout the remainder of the evening.

Detectives from the Crystal Lake Police Department worked with other law enforcement agencies also affected by the crime spree. As a result, both suspects were identified and arrest warrants were obtained for the men.

Wegleiz was charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony. He faces up to 60 years in prison, if convicted. His bond was set at $1 million and he remains in the custody in Lake County.

Island Lake police also were investigating a similar March 24 gas station robbery that could be connected to others, Chief Dan Palmer said at the time. Two men entered a Mobil gas station at 520 Newport Court, off Route 176, March 24 and pretended to buy a bottle of soda. When the register was open, a man stuck a gun in the attendant’s face and the two emptied the register, Palmer said.

In an email Tuesday night, Palmer said the cases in Crystal Lake are related.

As of Tuesday night, Crystal Lake police said Davidson was still at large. No additional details were available.

This case remains an active investigation pending the arrest of Davidson, Kotlowski said.