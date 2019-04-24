DeKalb County Police Reports for April 25, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Elizabeth Pauline Cordero, 21, of the 200 block of Delcy Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 21, with battery.

• Rolf S. Eberly, 62, of the 1800 block of Judy Lane, DeKalb, was charged Monday, April 22, with domestic battery, disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer.

• Mark A. Greathouse, 28, of the 900 block of Huffman Court, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 21, with being contempt of the court and possession of a controlled substance.

• Hakeema Harris, 23, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 21, with battery.

• Charles Anthony Hatley, 39, of the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Monday, April 22, with driving under the influence and leaving the scene accused of vehicle damage.

• Bernard J. Hopkins, 36, of the 6900 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, April 22, with criminal trespass to land.

• James Hurms, 48, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 21, with trespassing.

• Martwone A. Johnson, 20, of the 1300 block of Court Marguerite, Hanover Park, was charged Monday, April 22, with less than $300,000 criminal damage to property.

• Willima O. Lamar, 25, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Monday, April 22, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Steven L. Pritchard, 43, of the 1000 block of Fleur Road, Dixon, was arrested Saturday, April 20, on a warrant of failing to appear in court.

• David Rodriguez, 30, of the 1400 block of Moluf Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, April 20, on a warrant of failing to appear in court.

• Randy C. Spencer, 27, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 20, with criminal trespass.