Crystal Lake police: Mother of missing 5-year-old boy AJ Freund not cooperating with police

Crystal Lake Police officers approach the house of Drew Freund, father of missing 5 year old Andrew (AJ) Freund, on Dole Ave on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

The mother of missing 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund is not cooperating with police as the search for the boy continues.

Crystal Lake police said in a news release Monday morning that Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, remained uncooperative while the boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., spoke with police detectives on Saturday afternoon.

“Investigators are continuing to review evidence, leads, and tips as they become available. There has been no arrest in this case at this time,” Crystal Lake police said in the news release.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were interviewing neighbors in the first block of Dole Avenue.

Authorities do not believe the boy was abducted. Police K-9 teams only picked up Andrew’s scent within the house, indicating that the boy had not walked away on foot, according to a previous release from police.

Andrew was reported missing Thursday morning by his parents. Police are continuing to work on the case with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has had contact with Freund’s family since he was born in 2013 with opiates in his system and amid neglect allegations against his mother, DCFS Deputy Communications Director Jassen Strokosch confirmed Friday evening.

Andrew was taken into DCFS custody in November 2013, a timeline provided by DCFS shows. The agency has had contact with the family on and off until late last year, Strokosch said.

Cunningham is trying to regain custody of her younger son, Parker, who was taken in to DCFS custody Thursday, her attorney said.