DeKalb County police reports for April 17, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Colleen P. Boyce, 26, of the 900 block of Normal Road, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, April 11, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Daniel J. Colgan, 27, of the 800 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, April 12, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Taylor L. Crofoot, 21, of the 300 block of East Sunset Place, DeKalb, was charged Friday, April 12, with violating probation.

• Marcqus A. Hill, 31, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, April 12, with domestic battery and criminal trespass to land.

• Bernand J. Hopkins, 36, of the 6900 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, April 12, with criminal trespass to land.

• James Hurms, 48, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, April 10, with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to land.

• Lee D. Marcellous, 22, of the 400 block of Woodley Avenue. DeKalb, was charged Thursday, April 11, with resisting a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing a controlled substance with an intent to deliver.

• Bernard L. Mason, 28, of the 10th block of North Pine Street, Chicago, was arrested Wednesday, April 10, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Keymon D. Shanklin, 22, of the 6700 block of South Claremont Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, April 11, with resisting a police officer.

Northern Illinois University

• Ricardo Rodriguez-Mendez, 23, of the 500 block of Center Avenue, Sycamore, was charged Friday, April 12, with driving under the influence.

DeKalb County

• Terrekk Collins, 33, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, April 15, with domestic battery.

• Barbara L. Robertson, 62, of Sycamore, was arrested Saturday, April 13, on a warrant for failing to appear in court related to a retail theft incident.

• Douglas W. Boring, 28, of the 14000 block of River Road, Plano, was charged Sunday, April 14, with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08%, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to signal and improper lane usage.

• Lacy Madden, 29, of the 100 block of Galena Street, Lindenwood, was arrested Sunday, April 14, on a warrant out of Ogle County for failing to appear in court related to a speeding incident.