July 24, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont: April 12, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Theft

• A cellphone valued at $200 reportedly was stolen between 7 and 9 p.m. March 29 from Omega, 1300 Ogden Ave.

• A purse containing a driver’s license, state ID and two credit cards reportedly was stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle between 6 p.m. March 27 and 5:30 a.m. March 28 in the 800 block of Claremont Drive.

• A unlocked car reportedly was burglarized at 3:30 a.m. March 28 in the 900 block of Claremont Drive. No items were reported stolen or missing.

• Twenty-five dollars reportedly was stolen at 2:17 a.m. March 28 from an unlocked car in the 500 block of Claremont Drive.

• Several items including a backpack, charger cords and GPS valued at $100 reportedly were stolen between 11 p.m. March 27 and 4:30 a.m. March 28 from an unlocked car in the zero to 100 block of Elizabeth Lane.

• An unlocked car reportedly was burglarized between 8 p.m. March 27 and 6 a.m. March 28 in the zero to 100 block of Marie Drive. No items were reported stolen or missing.

• A briefcase and cellphone charger valued at $420 reportedly were stolen between 11:30 p.m. March 29 and 6:45 a.m. March 30 from a car in the 600 block of Summit Avenue. Damages to the driver’s side window were estimated $200.

• Several items including a backpack, wallet, $40 cash, credit card, a paycheck and a pair of headphones valued at $400 reportedly were stolen between 2 and 9:45 a.m. March 30 from an unlocked car in the 5200 block of Blodgett Avenue.

• Several items including two laptops, keys, social security cards and a birth certificate reportedly were stolen at 7 a.m. March 30 from a car in the 4500 block of Cumnor Road.

• A car reportedly was burglarized between 11 p.m. March 29 and 6 a.m. March 30 in the 5900 block of Osage Avenue. No items were reported stolen or missing.

• Several items including a cellphone, coin purse and a backpack reportedly were stolen between 9:30 p.m. March 29 and 11 a.m. March 30 from two unlocked car in the 5400 block of Fairview Avenue.

WESTMONT

Burglary

A car reportedly was stolen at 3:28 p.m. March 30 from a business in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Traffic violations

• Kiana Conner, 21, of the 1200 block of Kedvale Street, Chicago, was charged at 1:48 a.m. April 1 with driving with a suspended license, obstructing identification and failure to dim headlights in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Jovanta Washington, 25, of the 500 block of West 128th Place, Chicago, was charged at 10:04 p.m. April 4 with for driving with a suspended license and failure to signal in the 300 block of 63rd Street.

• Brittany Hughes, 27, of the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive, Downers Grove, was charged at 8:42 p.m. April 5 with driving without a valid license and driving with only one headlight in the 6300 block of Cass Avenue.

• Eric Earl, 26, of the 1000 block of Grove Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 6:59 p.m. April 1 with driving with a suspended license, passing in a no-passing zone and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Margaret Haupt, 35, of the 700 block of Citadel Drive, Westmont, was charged at 7:46 p.m. April 3 with driving without a valid license and not wearing a seatbelt in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

DUI

• Regina Padovano, 55, of the 5100 block of North East River Road, Chicago, was charged at 11:32 p.m. April 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic signal and improper lane usage in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• John Egas, 26, of the 5500 block of King Arthur Court, Westmont, was charged at 8:15 a.m. April 3 with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving with a revoked license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of the accident in the 6700 block of Cass Avenue.

Unlawful alcohol sales

• Victor Navarette, 25, of the 2400 block of Highland Avenue, Berwyn, was charged at 4:23 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the 800 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

• Susan Durso, 54, of the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 5:53 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Helen Petrillo, 40, of the 5500 block of Hillcrest Road, Downers Grove, was charged at 5:57 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the zero to 100 block of West Quincy Street.

• Dulce Nunez-Martinez, 27, of the 100 block of North Williams Street, Westmont, was charged at 6:16 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Ashley Coble, 32, of the 2300 block of Holiday Terrace, Lansing, was charged at 1:52 a.m. April 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child in the 6300 block of Cass Avenue.

Downers GroveWestmontPolice ReportsDuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois