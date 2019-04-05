Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont: April 12, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Theft

• A cellphone valued at $200 reportedly was stolen between 7 and 9 p.m. March 29 from Omega, 1300 Ogden Ave.

• A purse containing a driver’s license, state ID and two credit cards reportedly was stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle between 6 p.m. March 27 and 5:30 a.m. March 28 in the 800 block of Claremont Drive.

• A unlocked car reportedly was burglarized at 3:30 a.m. March 28 in the 900 block of Claremont Drive. No items were reported stolen or missing.

• Twenty-five dollars reportedly was stolen at 2:17 a.m. March 28 from an unlocked car in the 500 block of Claremont Drive.

• Several items including a backpack, charger cords and GPS valued at $100 reportedly were stolen between 11 p.m. March 27 and 4:30 a.m. March 28 from an unlocked car in the zero to 100 block of Elizabeth Lane.

• An unlocked car reportedly was burglarized between 8 p.m. March 27 and 6 a.m. March 28 in the zero to 100 block of Marie Drive. No items were reported stolen or missing.

• A briefcase and cellphone charger valued at $420 reportedly were stolen between 11:30 p.m. March 29 and 6:45 a.m. March 30 from a car in the 600 block of Summit Avenue. Damages to the driver’s side window were estimated $200.

• Several items including a backpack, wallet, $40 cash, credit card, a paycheck and a pair of headphones valued at $400 reportedly were stolen between 2 and 9:45 a.m. March 30 from an unlocked car in the 5200 block of Blodgett Avenue.

• Several items including two laptops, keys, social security cards and a birth certificate reportedly were stolen at 7 a.m. March 30 from a car in the 4500 block of Cumnor Road.

• A car reportedly was burglarized between 11 p.m. March 29 and 6 a.m. March 30 in the 5900 block of Osage Avenue. No items were reported stolen or missing.

• Several items including a cellphone, coin purse and a backpack reportedly were stolen between 9:30 p.m. March 29 and 11 a.m. March 30 from two unlocked car in the 5400 block of Fairview Avenue.

WESTMONT

Burglary

A car reportedly was stolen at 3:28 p.m. March 30 from a business in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Traffic violations

• Kiana Conner, 21, of the 1200 block of Kedvale Street, Chicago, was charged at 1:48 a.m. April 1 with driving with a suspended license, obstructing identification and failure to dim headlights in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Jovanta Washington, 25, of the 500 block of West 128th Place, Chicago, was charged at 10:04 p.m. April 4 with for driving with a suspended license and failure to signal in the 300 block of 63rd Street.

• Brittany Hughes, 27, of the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive, Downers Grove, was charged at 8:42 p.m. April 5 with driving without a valid license and driving with only one headlight in the 6300 block of Cass Avenue.

• Eric Earl, 26, of the 1000 block of Grove Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 6:59 p.m. April 1 with driving with a suspended license, passing in a no-passing zone and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Margaret Haupt, 35, of the 700 block of Citadel Drive, Westmont, was charged at 7:46 p.m. April 3 with driving without a valid license and not wearing a seatbelt in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

DUI

• Regina Padovano, 55, of the 5100 block of North East River Road, Chicago, was charged at 11:32 p.m. April 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic signal and improper lane usage in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• John Egas, 26, of the 5500 block of King Arthur Court, Westmont, was charged at 8:15 a.m. April 3 with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving with a revoked license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of the accident in the 6700 block of Cass Avenue.

Unlawful alcohol sales

• Victor Navarette, 25, of the 2400 block of Highland Avenue, Berwyn, was charged at 4:23 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the 800 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

• Susan Durso, 54, of the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 5:53 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Helen Petrillo, 40, of the 5500 block of Hillcrest Road, Downers Grove, was charged at 5:57 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the zero to 100 block of West Quincy Street.

• Dulce Nunez-Martinez, 27, of the 100 block of North Williams Street, Westmont, was charged at 6:16 p.m. April 3 with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Ashley Coble, 32, of the 2300 block of Holiday Terrace, Lansing, was charged at 1:52 a.m. April 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child in the 6300 block of Cass Avenue.