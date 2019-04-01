No children aboard school bus during Downers Grove accident

DOWNERS GROVE - Downers Grove Police are investigating an April 1 accident involving a school bus and an SUV, according to a news release from the village of Downers Grove.

Police responded at about 9 a.m. to the accident, which occurred at Butterfield Road and Downers Drive.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the accident. An adult passenger on the school bus and the driver of the SUV were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the report stated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.