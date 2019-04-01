August 06, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

No children aboard school bus during Downers Grove accident

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights

DOWNERS GROVE - Downers Grove Police are investigating an April 1 accident involving a school bus and an SUV, according to a news release from the village of Downers Grove.

Police responded at about 9 a.m. to the accident, which occurred at Butterfield Road and Downers Drive.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the accident. An adult passenger on the school bus and the driver of the SUV were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the report stated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.

Downers GroveDuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois