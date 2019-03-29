DeKalb County police reports for March 30, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Gabriel Banks-Hollingsworth, 18, of the 100 block of West Fox Street, Yorkville, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and charged with resisting a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a minor.

• Richard E. Boyd, 22, of the 3100 block of 12th Street, Rock Island, was arrested Monday, March 25, on three out-of-state warrants for failure to appear in court, and charged with retail theft, theft, and violating parole.

• Stephine D. Brown, 34, of the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, March 25, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Adale Cross, 25, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, March 26, with robbery.

• Cornelius L. Haynes, 47, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with obstructing identification.

• Juan C. Sanchez, 36, of the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Monday, March 25, with domestic battery.

• Keara S. Scott, 25, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and charged with resisting a police officer.

• Marquita M. Seals, 24, of the 2300 block of East Eves Circle, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, March 25, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Lindsey A. White, 27, of the 300 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Monday, March 25, with battery and resisting a police officer.

• Aaron Yepiz, 34, of the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jayaunna A. Young, 25, of the 600 block of Glidden Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, March 25, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

DeKalb County Sheriff

• Jasmine N. West, 25, of the 900 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 28, with battery and disorderly conduct.

• Elizabeth Bray, 23, of the 100 block of South Joslyn Street, Cortland, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving under the influence charge, and charged with possession of hypodermic needles.

• Megan Smith, 24, of the 300 block of Alfred Drive, Sycamore, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving under the influence charge, and charged with during on a suspended license.

• Roberto Ochoa, 39, of the 100 block of Linden Avenue, East Dundee, was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on three Kane County warrants for failure to appear in court related to marijuana possession and driving on a suspended license.