August 22, 2024
DeKalb County police reports for March 25, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Michael D. Green, 38, of the 5200 block of West Lexington, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, March 20, with violating bail bond of a family member, criminal trespass to land, criminal trespass to a residence and theft.

• Deshaun A. Jenkins, 24, of the 800 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, March 20, with criminal damage to property.

• Robert E. Lewis, 26, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 21, with criminal trespass to land.

• Austin R. Morgan, 19, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, March 21, on two warrants for failing to appear in court and charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor and obstructing identification.

• Marquise D. Smith, 26, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, March 21, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Tiera N. Williams, 24, of the 800 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, March 20, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Austin Donald Wojtasik, 25, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 21, with domestic battery.

• Samuel M. Yepiz, 23, of the 300 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, March 20, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

DeKalb County

• Patricia E. Moser, 63, of the 1300 block of Omega Circle, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, March 21, on a DeKalb County warrant for failing to appear in court in connection with driving under the influence.

