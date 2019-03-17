Girl approached by man who exited car in Downers Grove: police

DOWNERS GROVE — The driver of an SUV who exited his car March 16 approached a 9-year-old girl before she ran away, according to a Downers Grove Police Department news release.

The incident took place at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Prairie Avenue. The girl was roller skating near Lee and Prairie Prairie avenues when the driver of a small, gray SUV parked nearby and got out of the vehicle to check the trunk, the release stated.

The girl became alarmed when the driver began walking toward her. He did not say anything to the girl. She returned home and told her parents about the incident.

The driver was described as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old, with gray hair and wearing eyeglasses, the release stated.

Police would like to remind parents to review stranger danger practices with their children. Children should also be instructed to run home or to a familiar house or school and get help immediately if approached by a stranger. The police should then be called as soon as possible.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.