August 22, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Man in custody following shooting near Willowbrook

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

WILLOWBROOK - A man is in custody after two people reportedly were shot at approximately 10:30 a.m. March 14 in unincorporated DuPage County near Willowbrook, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people having been shot at a house near Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook, the release stated.

"This investigation is in it’s infancy, however the suspect is in custody and two victims have been transported to local hospitals," according to the release. "Based on all current information there is no threat to the local community and nearby schools have been notified and are not being affected by this incident."

At this time there is no further information available on any involved parties, the release stated.

WillowbrookDuPage CountyGunsPoliceCrime
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois