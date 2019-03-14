Man in custody following shooting near Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK - A man is in custody after two people reportedly were shot at approximately 10:30 a.m. March 14 in unincorporated DuPage County near Willowbrook, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people having been shot at a house near Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook, the release stated.

"This investigation is in it’s infancy, however the suspect is in custody and two victims have been transported to local hospitals," according to the release. "Based on all current information there is no threat to the local community and nearby schools have been notified and are not being affected by this incident."

At this time there is no further information available on any involved parties, the release stated.