Izzy’s Bar shooter formally charged with first-degree murder

JOLIET – A Crest Hill man has been formally charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at three people at Izzy’s Bar in Joliet.

Patrick K. Gleason, 55, of the 1600 block of Dearborn Street in Crest Hill, was charged with allegedly shooting and killing Daniel Rios III, as well as shooting Thomas Izquierdo and shooting at Artis Henderson, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gleason faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Gleason appeared in court on the charges Monday morning. A Will County judge ordered his $10 million bond to stand. Gleason is being held at the Will County jail and will need to pay 10 percent of his bond to post bail.

Gleason is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an attorney to file an appearance on his behalf. He will be formally arraigned at 9 a.m. on March 29.