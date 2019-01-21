Teen dies day after shot in head on Weber Road

An 18-year-old who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his head Thursday died Friday afternoon.

Carlos Gasca of Lockport was pronounced dead about 3 p.m. at Amita Bolingbrook Hospital.

Gasca was shot on Weber Road near Airport Road in Romeoville about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Romeoville police arrested two men in connection with the incident.

Eric Alhourani, 19, and Marco Mesina, 20, both of Romeoville, were booked into the Will County jail early Friday on gun, marijuana, LSD and Ecstasy charges.

A GoFundMe page created to cover Gasca’s funeral expenses described his death as an “accident.”

“We want the world to know that we are not losing his precious life because of a violent act caused by hatred or anyone wanting to do harm to him,” the page said. “This was an accident that could have been avoided, and we want to urge the world to remember guns are dangerous and can change lives in the blink of an eye.”

In describing the nature of the shooting Friday, the Romeoville police said only that it was an “isolated incident and there is no safety concern to the village residents.”

Alhourani and Mesina both appeared in bond court Friday afternoon, according to jail records. Alhourani’s bond was set at $1.25 million, records show, and Mesina’s bond was set at $1 million.