Crystal Lake-based District 155 selling Haber Oaks Campus

The Community High School District 155 Board approved a purchase agreement this week with Elm Tree Properties LLC for the sale of the Haber Oaks Campus facility, 400 Haber Road, Cary. (Matthew Apgar)

Community High School District 155 is selling the Haber Oaks Campus building.

The District 155 board approved a purchase agreement with Elm Tree Properties LLC for the eventual sale of the campus at 400 Haber Road in Cary during a meeting Tuesday night.

“We’re very pleased with the transition of the Haber Oaks facility within Crystal Lake South, and we’re glad that we were able to approve a purchase agreement so quickly,” board President Adam Guss said in a statement.

The property previously housed the district’s alternative education program, which was relocated to Crystal Lake South High School this past summer. The main building is about 13,000 square feet and sits on about 3 acres.

The board agreed to sell the property in August and approved a minimum acceptable bid of $700,000.

The district declined to comment on the purchase price or date of closing until the deal is finalized.

In February, the board voted to close Haber Oaks Campus, and district officials at the time said it would save $70,000 a year.

To accommodate the relocated Haber Oaks students, the board approved $700,000 in renovations to the first floor of Crystal Lake South.

In October, Jeremy Davis – District 155’s assistant superintendent of finance, operations and technology – said the Haber Oaks building is in far better shape than the district’s administration building at 1 S. Virginia Road. No one bid on the Haber Oaks building until it was listed on the market in the fall.

The district also has considered selling its headquarters.

Members of the Operations Committee discussed the possibility in October. However, the building is in need of major repairs and improvements, school officials have said.

Members expressed their desire to sell Haber Oaks Campus before trying another sale.

On Oct. 11, Operations Committee Chairman Ron Ludwig said he believes the administration building could be sold in the coming years.

“This one, I think, would sell because it’s in Crystal Lake and on a busy street,” he said.