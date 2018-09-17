High school sports roundup for Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018

Daniel LaRue scored two goals for Crystal Lake South in a 6-1 hockey victory against Kings Hockey Club on Sunday at Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee.

Bryce Sturm had a goal and two assists, and Evan Jewson, Midas Bacidore and Jack Turner also had goals for the Gators, who scored five goals in the first period. Hunter Schmidt made six saves.

Ian Grabowski scored for the Kings.

D155 Predators 6, LZMW 3: At Barrington Ice Arena, Triston Lunzer scored two goals to lead the Predators to victory. Joel Raupp, Andrew Gajdik, Brennan Kelly and Jacob Michelson also scored for the Predators. Christian Greenwald made 23 saves.