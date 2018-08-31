Alleged wife killer, former Joliet teacher released from jail

A Joliet teacher accused of brutally beating his wife to death after she intervened when he was hitting their 11-year-old son was released from the Will County jail Thursday.

Jail records show that Michael Kazecki, 38, was released at 8:50 p.m. and was able to post 10 percent of his $2 million bond that was set by Will County Judge Bennett Braun. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office had requested $5 million bond.

Kazecki faces first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery charges in connection with the Aug. 7 death of his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Kazecki, who also was a teacher in Joliet.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Long said Rebecca Kazecki suffered head trauma, a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain.

The fatal attack was the last in a string of beatings carried out over the course of three days by Michael Kazecki against his wife, Joliet Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said.

Michael Kazecki was questioned by police and held overnight after the incident, and he allegedly admitted to kicking and punching his wife. He was jailed on probable cause of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. The charges were upgraded to murder after an autopsy revealed Rebecca Kazecki died from head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Michael Kazecki’s attorney, Nathaniel Tate, said his client has no previous violent offenses or arrests.

State’s attorney spokesman Charles B. Pelkie said Michael Kazecki would have to register his address with the circuit clerk’s office, have no contact with his three sons and not leave the state.

A sign on the front door of the Kazeckis’ McDonough Street home said, “Unable to comment thank you.”

Three religious candles burned on the porch alongside a vase of flowers.

Michael Kazecki’s father, Roman Kazecki, said his son was not staying with him at his Oak Lawn home.

“His lawyer got him out,” said Roman Kazecki, who did not want to discuss Rebecca Kazecki’s death.

“That was a long time ago,” he said of his daughter-in-law’s death.

After Michael Kazecki’s arrest, Will County Judge Paula Gomora ordered his three sons be placed in shelter care and in the temporary custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Prosecutor Tina Filipiak said the boys were witnesses in the criminal case against Michael Kazecki and it would not be in their best interest to be placed with paternal relatives.

DCFS officials have said they had contact with the Kazecki family in April in connection with allegations of neglect. The allegations were deemed unfounded because of a lack of evidence. The state agency currently is investigating Michael Kazecki in cooperation with Joliet authorities.

Both Michael and Rebecca Kazecki worked as teachers for Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Records show district officials placed Michael Kazecki on administrative leave with pay Aug. 13 pending an investigation into his conduct during the month. He was not allowed to be present on school grounds or at activities without prior authorization from an administrator.

District officials found that the morning of Jan. 25, Michael Kazecki buzzed the main office intercom and said, “I’m not doing it, I can’t sub in here,” according to district records. He left students unattended in a classroom.

“This behavior is unacceptable and is a safety concern for the well-being of students,” a district memo said.