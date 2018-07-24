DeKalb County Police reports for July 25, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Leandre D. McKinnis, 18, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, was charged Sunday, July 15, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Tyrone D. Robertson, 24, of the 1200 block of North Maplewood Avenue in Chicago, was charged Monday, July 16, with fighting within the city.

• Kanesha L. Birth, 23, of the 5600 block of South Hoyne Avenue, was charged Monday, July 16, with retail theft.

• Jason Ferrell, 39, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with battery and criminal damage to property less than $300.

• Sandra J. Lenkawski, 40, of the 500 block of Kirk Avenue in Elgin, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with criminal trespass to land.

• James R. Finley, 37, of the 3300 block of Buterfield Road in Bellwood, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with fighting within the city.

• Henry J. Kizer, 32, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with disorderly conduct.

• Toby E. Conant, 38, who has no permanent address, was charged Wednesday, July 18, with criminal trespass to land.

• Ema Lomeli, 61, of the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive in Aurora, was charged Thursday, July 19, with retail theft.