July 05, 2024
DeKalb County Police reports for July 25, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Leandre D. McKinnis, 18, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, was charged Sunday, July 15, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Tyrone D. Robertson, 24, of the 1200 block of North Maplewood Avenue in Chicago, was charged Monday, July 16, with fighting within the city.

• Kanesha L. Birth, 23, of the 5600 block of South Hoyne Avenue, was charged Monday, July 16, with retail theft.

• Jason Ferrell, 39, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with battery and criminal damage to property less than $300.

• Sandra J. Lenkawski, 40, of the 500 block of Kirk Avenue in Elgin, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with criminal trespass to land.

• James R. Finley, 37, of the 3300 block of Buterfield Road in Bellwood, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with fighting within the city.

• Henry J. Kizer, 32, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with disorderly conduct.

• Toby E. Conant, 38, who has no permanent address, was charged Wednesday, July 18, with criminal trespass to land.

• Ema Lomeli, 61, of the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive in Aurora, was charged Thursday, July 19, with retail theft.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois